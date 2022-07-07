Mufti Abdul Shakoor praises Saudi government for excellent hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Saudi government for providing all means of comfort for the annual pilgrims so as to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

"All measures taken by the Kingdom for the guests of Allah were not only commendable but were also acknowledged by whole Muslim Umrah", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pilgrims from around the world had gathered in Makkah for the biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding, Saudi government had improved the services at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah to facilitate pilgrims during Hajj this year.

He also hailed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's step to reduce hajj expenditure and provide subsidy worth Rs 150,000 to every pilgrim performing Hajj.

The minister said that Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah remained successful in ensuring all necessary arrangements for pilgrims including transportation, meals and accommodation.

Saudi government was utilizing Information Technology for the Hajj arrangements this year including mobile App for the convenience of pilgrims, he added.

Replying a question, he said that relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were excellent at all levels, adding that Saudi Arabia had always helped Pakistan in every possible way and "our friendship is a glowing example for the world while Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home".