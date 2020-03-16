UrduPoint.com
Mufti advises to seek forgiveness, recite 'Ayate Karima'

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Abdul Bari has asked the public to take precautions against coronavirus as per government's directions as these are in accordance with the teachings of Islamic sharia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned religious scholar Mufti Abdul Bari has asked the public to take precautions against coronavirus as per government's directions as these are in accordance with the teachings of Islamic sharia.

Addressing the Jammat at his Masjid (Allah Wali) after Zahar Parayer on Monday, quoting a hadith, the clerics said, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had said if plague spread in an area, one should neither be allowed to leave it nor the outsiders should be allowed to come there. He advised the public to seek forgiveness and recite Ayate Karima, besides doing charity. It is required that everyone should take precautionary measures to stay safe against this pandemic.

Being Muslim, we should learn to have trust in Allah but we should also learn to take precautionary measures. Mufti said in case of coronavirus spread on a larger scale people should abstain from handshakes.

