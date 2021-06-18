Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisham Elahi Zaheer

(@fidahassanain)

The cleric says they are raising voice for a long time for enforcement of Sharia laws to root out such incidents of sexual exploitation in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Allama Hisham Elahi Zaheer, a known religious cleric, has demanded that Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman whose ‘objectionable video’ went viral should be hanged publicly at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Hisham Elahi Zaheer said that such incident are frequently taken place in the country which is very unfortunate.

“Time has come to enforce strict laws against sexual exploitation,” says Maulana Zaheer, addng that it is a serious issue, no matter whether it is a university or a religious seminary, and both liberal and secular mafias could be united on it.

His statement has come after Cantonment police booked Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, a Mudarris [teacher], at Madrassa Manzoor-ul-Islam in Lahore, over charges of sexually abusing a student.

‘Objectionable video clip’ of Mufti Aziz went viral on social media that started serious debate on security and safety of children in religious seminaries.

“For a long time, we are demadoing enforcement of Sharia laws to root out sexual exploitation in the country,” says Maulana Hasham.

He has strongly condemend the incidnet of Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islam in Lahore.

“This act is extremely shameful,” he adds.

“Let’s go and raise the voice for enforcement of Sharia laws in the country and let’s go to hang him publicly at Minar-e-Pakistan,” he says while addressing the liberal and secular people in his video message.