Mufti Aziz booked under charges of sodomy with seminary student in Lahore

Sabir Shah, a student who belongs to Swat, lodged FIR with Cantonment area police, stating that Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman continued to sodomize him for last three years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman has been booked over charges of sexually abusing with a seminary student at Madrassa Manzoorul Islam.

Cantonment area police registered FIRs against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman whose video of sodomizing a student went viral on social media.

Sabir Shah, the resident of Swat, who was studying in fourth year of Darse-e-Nizami (eight-year course of Islamic studies) at Madrassa Manzoorul islam lodged the complaint, saying that Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman was sodomizing him for last three years.

“Mufti Aziz blackmailed me and continued to sodomize me for last three years,” said Sabir Shah.

The FIR registered against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman said that the cleric blackmailed the boy by accusing him of cheating in exams of ‘Wafaqul Madaris’—a board which conducts annual exams of religious seminaries of ‘Deobandi school of thought’.

The complainant said that he was facing life threats from the sons of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman after the objectionable video went viral on social media.

“They chased me along with some unknown people and wanted to kill me,” Sabir Shah told the police, pleading that he should be provided protection.

Video clip of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman went viral on social media in which he could be seen sodomizing the complainant.

Later, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman said in a video message that the video was made in connivance with the administrators of the seminary as they wanted to kick him out.

He said the sons of the founder of Madrassa thought he [Mufti Aziz] could hold the complete control of madrassa and therefore, they staged this drama to defame him and finally kick him out so that they could completely hold the seminary.

He said he was unaware of what was happening when the video was made because he was given some toxic tea before that recording.

“You can see my body was not moving and I was conscious,” said Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, adding that it all was recorded to defame him.

“How is it possible to record anything in front of me? It was pre-plan. I did nothing. They just wanted me to get away from Madrassa,” he added.

Sabir Shah, the complainant, said that he had thought earlier to commit suicide and now they [the accused] are behind him to take his life.