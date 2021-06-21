Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physical remand in student sexual abuse case

(@fidahassanain)

Police sources say that Mufti confessed his guilt by saying that he committed the sin and was ashamed of what he did while recording his statement to the police after his arrest from Mianwali.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) A local court on Monday handed over Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman into police custody on four-day physical remand.

The Police produced the suspect before Judicial magistrate in Cantonment area courts by covering his face to seek his physical remand.

Police pleaded the court for his physical remand to investigate the matter. The court accepted the plea and granted four-day physical remand of the suspect.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion of suspect’s production before the court.

According to the police sources, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confessed his guilty and said that he was ashamed of what he did. Police said that Mufti Aziz ur Rehman deceived the student by offering him support in exams

“I’m ashamed of what I did,” Mufti was quoted as saying. He said: “Sabir Shah has recorded this video secretly.

I have offered support to get him passed in the exams. I went into stress soon after the video was made viral,”.

Police arrested all his three sons mentioned in the FIR.

Police said that Latif-ur-Rehman was arrested from Bedian road, Attiq-ur-Rehman from Kahna while Altaf-ur-Rehman—the third son of Mufti Aziz—was arrested from Lakki Marwat.

“My sons threatened Sabir Shah—the complainant, and restrained him from something but he made that video viral,” said Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

“I didn’t want to leave the Madrassa. But the administrators have asked me to leave soon after the video went viral,” he added.

He further said that he stayed with his students in Lahore to avoid his arrest after the FIR. He said finally he fled to Mianwali.

“Phone location of me and my sons was traced,” said the Mufti, adding that finally he was arrested from Mianwali.