UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mufti Aziz Handed Over To Police On Four-day Physical Remand In Student Sexual Abuse Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:43 PM

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physical remand in student sexual abuse case

Police sources say that Mufti confessed his guilt by saying that he committed the sin and was ashamed of what he did while recording his statement to the police after his arrest from Mianwali.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) A local court on Monday handed over Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman into police custody on four-day physical remand.

The Police produced the suspect before Judicial magistrate in Cantonment area courts by covering his face to seek his physical remand.

Police pleaded the court for his physical remand to investigate the matter. The court accepted the plea and granted four-day physical remand of the suspect.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion of suspect’s production before the court.

According to the police sources, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confessed his guilty and said that he was ashamed of what he did. Police said that Mufti Aziz ur Rehman deceived the student by offering him support in exams

“I’m ashamed of what I did,” Mufti was quoted as saying. He said: “Sabir Shah has recorded this video secretly.

I have offered support to get him passed in the exams. I went into stress soon after the video was made viral,”.

Police arrested all his three sons mentioned in the FIR.

Police said that Latif-ur-Rehman was arrested from Bedian road, Attiq-ur-Rehman from Kahna while Altaf-ur-Rehman—the third son of Mufti Aziz—was arrested from Lakki Marwat.

“My sons threatened Sabir Shah—the complainant, and restrained him from something but he made that video viral,” said Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

“I didn’t want to leave the Madrassa. But the administrators have asked me to leave soon after the video went viral,” he added.

He further said that he stayed with his students in Lahore to avoid his arrest after the FIR. He said finally he fled to Mianwali.

“Phone location of me and my sons was traced,” said the Mufti, adding that finally he was arrested from Mianwali.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Threatened Student Road Mianwali Lakki Marwat FIR Mufti All From Court

Recent Stories

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

11 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

14 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

44 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 907 new cases of Covid-19 during ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.