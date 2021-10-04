Mufti Aziz, his sons indicted in sexually abusing case

A Cantt court on Monday indicted Mufti Azizur Rehman and his two sons for sexually abusing a seminary student

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A Cantt court on Monday indicted Mufti Azizur Rehman and his two sons for sexually abusing a seminary student.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad Ali heard the case.

The police produced Mufti Azizur Rehman before the court.

During the proceedings, Mufti Aziz and his sons denied the accusation.

The court sought record from the police in next hearing.

According to challan, Mufti Aziz sexually abused his student with a promise to help him in passing in the exam.

A forensic examination confirmed the authenticity of the video, in which, he was seen sexually harassing his student.

A total of 22 witnesses had been listed in the challan.

On June 20, the Punjab police arrested Mufti Azizur Rehman with his sons involved in sexuallyassaulting a seminary student in Lahore. Mufti Aziz had confessed his offence.

His sons were indicted for threatening the victim forcing him not to speak anyone about the incident.