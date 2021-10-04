UrduPoint.com

Mufti Aziz, His Sons Indicted In Sexually Abusing Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:12 PM

Mufti Aziz, his sons indicted in sexually abusing case

A Cantt court on Monday indicted Mufti Azizur Rehman and his two sons for sexually abusing a seminary student

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A Cantt court on Monday indicted Mufti Azizur Rehman and his two sons for sexually abusing a seminary student.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad Ali heard the case.

The police produced Mufti Azizur Rehman before the court.

During the proceedings, Mufti Aziz and his sons denied the accusation.

The court sought record from the police in next hearing.

According to challan, Mufti Aziz sexually abused his student with a promise to help him in passing in the exam.

A forensic examination confirmed the authenticity of the video, in which, he was seen sexually harassing his student.

A total of 22 witnesses had been listed in the challan.

On June 20, the Punjab police arrested Mufti Azizur Rehman with his sons involved in sexuallyassaulting a seminary student in Lahore. Mufti Aziz had confessed his offence.

His sons were indicted for threatening the victim forcing him not to speak anyone about the incident.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Police Punjab Student Arshad Ali June Mufti From Court

Recent Stories

Administrations of KP Universities to be run on sp ..

Administrations of KP Universities to be run on specialized, professional basis: ..

3 minutes ago
 Gas Filling of First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipel ..

Gas Filling of First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Starts - Operator

3 minutes ago
 Farewell reception held for ADC SBA

Farewell reception held for ADC SBA

3 minutes ago
 MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: D ..

MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: Dr Faisal

10 minutes ago
 Truck loaded with crackers impounded

Truck loaded with crackers impounded

10 minutes ago
 District admin holds Khuli Katcheri to address Chr ..

District admin holds Khuli Katcheri to address Christian community's issues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.