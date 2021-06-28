UrduPoint.com
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday sent Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, involved in a sexual assault case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad Ali at Cantt courts on expiry of his three-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigation had been completed and the physical custody of the accused was no longer required.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The court also sought a report from the police about challan on the next date of hearing.

The North Cantonment police had registered a case against the cleric for sexually assaulting one of his students, after a harrowing video clip of him was widely shared on the social media.

