Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi discharged from hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Former member of Council of Islamic Ideology and known religious scholar, Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi was discharged from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) hospital after he was implanted pacemaker.

Mufti's son Javaid Rizvi told APP on Friday that his father was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning followed by low heart beat and later he was discharged after he was implanted pacemaker.

He stated that Mufti sahib went to attend a religious gathering on Sunday where his sugar level shot up suddenly and he fell unconscious then he was rushed to CPEIC hospital where doctors examined him.

After some tests, the medics advised him implanting pacemaker, Javaid said, adding that on Thursday, head of cardiology deptt, Dr Ejaz Ahmed conducted the surgery.

Today, he was discharged from the hospital, Javaid said and added that his father was recovering fast.