UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi Discharged From Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi discharged from hospital

Former member of Council of Islamic Ideology and known religious scholar, Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi was discharged from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) hospital after he was implanted pacemaker

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Former member of Council of Islamic Ideology and known religious scholar, Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi was discharged from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) hospital after he was implanted pacemaker.

Mufti's son Javaid Rizvi told APP on Friday that his father was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning followed by low heart beat and later he was discharged after he was implanted pacemaker.

He stated that Mufti sahib went to attend a religious gathering on Sunday where his sugar level shot up suddenly and he fell unconscious then he was rushed to CPEIC hospital where doctors examined him.

After some tests, the medics advised him implanting pacemaker, Javaid said, adding that on Thursday, head of cardiology deptt, Dr Ejaz Ahmed conducted the surgery.

Today, he was discharged from the hospital, Javaid said and added that his father was recovering fast.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday National University Mufti From CII

Recent Stories

Khaqan Abbasi seeks additional facilities in jail

1 minute ago

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas calls on IGP

1 minute ago

Three prisoners released in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Moscow Expects Afghanistan's Upcoming Presidential ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of ..

8 minutes ago

Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Cham ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.