Mufti Kifayatullah Released From Central Jail Haripur On Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:47 PM

Mufti Kifayatullah released from Central Jail Haripur on bail

JUI-F leader and former Senator Mufti Kifayatullah was released from Central Jail Haripur on Friday on the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :JUI-F leader and former Senator Mufti Kifayatullah was released from Central Jail Haripur on Friday on the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench.

The PHC Abbottabad bench ordered the release of Mufti Kifayatullah after accepting the bail plea but due to non-compliance with the regulation, he was not released yesterday.

On Friday, Central Jail Haripur released Mufti Kifayatullah after receiving the release orders from the office of DC Mansehra.� �Mansehra police arrested Mufti Kifayatullah under clause 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance from Islamabad and later shifted him to Central Jail Haripur.

JUI-F challenged the arrest of Mufti Kifayatullah in PHC Abbottabad bench where Syed Amjad Shah Advocate the lawyer of Mufti Kifayatullah filed the petition for grant of bail.

