Mufti Mahmood School holds ceremony at to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Mufti Mahmood school & College organized a patriotic ceremony at the Topanwala Military Check Post to honor the soldiers for their brave response to Indian aggression.

Led by School Principal Muhammad Tariq Bhatti, the event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, students, and staff.

The students were holding placards inscribed with slogans of national pride and waved the national flag, while the air resonated with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.”

In a moving gesture of admiration and unity, students showered rose petals on the soldiers and kissed their hands as a symbol of love and respect.

The emotional display highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the nation’s youth and its defenders.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Muhammad Tariq Bhatti lauded the armed forces, stating, “Pakistan’s military is the true symbol of our national integrity. Their fearless and timely response to Indian aggression is a source of immense pride for the entire nation. These brave sons of the soil are our real heroes, and today we stand united to salute their sacrifices.”

Vice Principal Muhammad Arshad and other faculty members also expressed their sentiments in support of the Pakistan Army and presented bouquets to the soldiers.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer for national peace, stability, and the continued strength of Pakistan's defense forces.

