Mufti Meets Saudi Envoy; Urges To Provide Details Of Hajj Expense

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Mufti meets Saudi envoy; urges to provide details of Hajj expense

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday visited the Saudi embassy and discussed issues of mutual interests with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

Accompanying with Religious Affairs Additional Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, he asked the Saudi envoy to provide the details of mandatory Hajj expenses as soon as possible so that Hajj arrangements could be finalized.

The minister requested to include Lahore and Karachi in the 'Road to Makkah' project and to increase the upper age limit for Hajj pilgrims to 75 years in view of the specific cultural and economic conditions of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Saudi Ambassador assured to convey the message to the top Saudi officials immediately and every possible facility will be provided to the Pakistani pilgrims.

