‘Mufti Muneeb Can’t See Huge Moon, How Will He See Microscopic Coronavirus, Says Fawad Ch

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

‘Mufti Muneeb can’t see huge moon, how will he see microscopic Coronavirus, says Fawad Ch

The Federal Minister has criticized Mufti Muneeb after his statement that prayers and aitekaf will continue as per schedule.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary criticized Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman saying that how he could see the virus when he was unable to see the moon.

He made these comment on his Twitter account.

The Federal Minsiter said that the restrictios would not be applicable on mosques.

“Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman is our respected elder but how will he see a microscopic Coronavirus when he can’t see the huge moon? What they expect from others if the members of the ministerial committee with Ministry of Religious Affairs were not taking government order seriously,” Fawad Chaudhary tweeted.

He stated that the moon of holy month of Ramazan will be sighted on April 24 and first of Ramazan would be observed on April 25.

“We had a plan to make people gather for moon sighting ceremony but have cancelled the event owing to Coronavirus pandemic. Inshallah, we will celebrate chaan raat together next year,” the minister further said.

