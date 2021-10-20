Mufti Muneeb expresses gratitude to Murtaza Wahab for security arrangements on Eid Milad

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman met Murtaza Wahab in his office, said a statement.

Mufti Muneeb said that the Sindh government got repaired the roads on the procession route in a timely manner and also ensured maintenance of street lights and ensured cleanliness.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government did initiate possible steps in this regard. Efforts are being made to provide maximum facilities to the citizens, he added.