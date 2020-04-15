Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman becomes top trend on Twitter after statement opening of mosques during lockdown

(@fidahassanain)

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has said that the mosques will remain open for Taraweeh and prayers during lockdown.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Renowned religous scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman became top trend on Twitter after his statement that Tarawih prayers and Aitekaf would continue as per schedule.

People on social media are making different comments about Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman but majority of the Twitterartis backed Mufti’s stance about the status of mosques during the government’s call for lockdown.

Mufti Junaid Raza said: “Some People are saying،Saudi Arabia has banned worship۔What is the problem with Pakistani scholars?. Listen!Saying the truth is the specialty of the Pakistani scholars.What did someone say?,”.

Another Twittari Touqeer Anjum said: “#WeStandWith_MuftiMuneeb #Lockdown2 I support Mufti sb decision.The government should respect this decision. At that time we should ask to ALLAH to forgive our sins.Ulema should have the power to decide on religious matters.They can better solve religious issues,”.

Ch Saqib Kamboh, another Twitterati, said: “ Scholars are the frontline of islamic defence.....,”.

However, some people criticized the statement of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman and demanded the government his immediate arrest for defying lockdown.

Sumaira Baloch tweeted: “Government should immediately remove & arrest Mufti Muneeb ur rehman from Ruet-e-Hilal for defying the law & LockDown.

#lockdownpakistan #WeStandWith_MuftiMuneeb,”.

Another user said that these molvies have their own motives for which they are defying lockdowns.

On Tuesday, Ulema from various schools of thought held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to declare that the lockdown would no longer be implemented at mosques. Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman said that Tarawih prayers and Itikaf would continue as per schedule. He called on people coming to mosques to practice social distancing.

Mufti Taqi Usmani urged the government to not arrest people from within mosques. "All those who have been arrested [for coming to mosques] should be released," he said.

He called on worshippers to wear masks and perform ablution at their homes before coming to the mosques. "Remove prayer mats from mosques and ensure sanitisers are available," he instructed mosque administrators.

Mufti Usmani regretted that people had not followed the government's guidelines of no more than five people offering prayers in mosques.

He called on people to implement the government's safety precautions but said that for a Muslim, offering congregational prayers in Ramazan was obligatory.

Usmani said that the elderly and sick should not come into the mosques and pray indoors. The cleric requested people to leave for their homes and not gather in crowds following the conclusion of prayer.