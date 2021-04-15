Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman reacts to govt’s move to ban TLP

(@fidahassanain)

Mufti who is also President of Tanzeemul Madaris AhleSunnat Pakistan surprised to see what he said "changing values" in the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Renowned scholar and President of Tanzeemul Madaris AhleSunnat Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman reacted to the government’s move to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the values suddenly and completely changed while referring to the PTI’s stance of holding protest and blocking roads.

Calling Tehreek—i-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) as extremist outfit, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that responsibility rested with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said Tehreek-e-Labaik like extremist outfit wanted to change the identity of Islam.

He said the strong foundation of islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.

His tweet came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved summary of the interior ministry to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Sheikh Rasheed had also said earlier that TLP was being banned due to its character.

At least three people including two policemen were killed and hundreds of other policemen were injured during TLP protest across the country against arrest of its chief Sahibzada Sa’ad Rizvi—the son of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.