Mufti Munir Shakir Among Four Injured In Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Mufti Munir Shakir among four injured in blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Renowned religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir and four others sustained injuries in a blast occurred within the jurisdiction of Urmar Police Station here.

According to police reports, the explosion took place near the wall of a mosque. The injured have been identified as Mufti Munir Shakir, who sustained injuries to his left foot, along with Khushal, Abid, and Syed Nabi.

Following the incident, officers from the police department, Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) promptly arrived at the scene to collect evidence and assess the situation.

The wounded were immediately transported to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities were currently investigating the nature and cause of the explosion, with further details to be released as the investigation progresses.

