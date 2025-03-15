Open Menu

Mufti Munir Shakir Martyred, 3 Injured In Blast: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Renowned religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir has been martyred and three others sustained injuries in a blast occurred within the jurisdiction of Urmar Police Station here Saturday evening.

According to police reports, the IED explosion took place near the wall of a mosque.

As result, Mufti Munir Shakir, Khushal, Abid, and Syed Nabi sustained wounded.

Later, Mufti Munir Shakir expired at Lady Reading hospital Peshawar.

Following the incident, officers from the police department, Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) promptly arrived at the scene to collect evidence and assess the situation.

The wounded were immediately transported to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

