Mufti Naeem laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Mufti Mohammad Naeem, a known religious scholar and one of the founders of Jamia Binoria, an internationally recognized school of Islamic teachings, was laid to rest here Sunday.

Mufti Taqi Usmani led the funeral prayers, attended by a large number of students and people from varied sections of society, including politicians as well as scholars from different sects.

Nazim of Jamaat e Islami - Sindh, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Mairaj ul Huda Siddiqui, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Qari Usman, Qari Hanif Jullandri were some of the prominent personalities to attend the prayers held on the premises of the Jamia Binoria's SITE area campus.

People present on the occasion paid tributes to the Shaikh ul Hadith, Mufti Mohammad Naeem who passed away Saturday night due to cardiac arrest.