UrduPoint.com

Mufti Naeem Lauds Launching Of Single National Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Mufti Naeem lauds launching of Single National Curriculum

Administrator Jamia Binoria International University Mufti Noman Naeem while praising the Prime Minister's launch of Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the country said that development in the education system is a guarantee of a bright future for the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Jamia Binoria International University Mufti Noman Naeem while praising the Prime Minister's launch of Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the country said that development in the education system is a guarantee of a bright future for the country.

Mufti Noman said that the introduction of SNC was a commendable initiative of the government and it should be implemented it in letter and spirit, said a spokesperson of the Jamia Binoria on Tuesday.

Mufti Noman Naeem said that different types of curriculum cause mental disparities among students and it also promotes class-based divisions.

Mufti Noman Naeem also called for improving public sector school to achieve the goal of SNC and said the standard of public sector schools should also be improved as it will also help to reap the fruits of SNC.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather to continue in most parts of co ..

Hot, humid weather to continue in most parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh describes PML-N's criticism on PMDA as 'un ..

Farrukh describes PML-N's criticism on PMDA as 'unfounded'

2 minutes ago
 Applications invited for attending Khawaja Moinudd ..

Applications invited for attending Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti's Urs

2 minutes ago
 Construction Costs of US Onshore Wind Turbines Dro ..

Construction Costs of US Onshore Wind Turbines Drop 27% in 6 Years - Energy Dept ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan R ..

Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan Refugees - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago
 NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government ..

NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government - Stoltenberg

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.