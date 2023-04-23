Mufti Naeemi lauds PM for provision of free flour to poor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Prominent religious scholar of Jamia Naeemia Lahore, Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his efforts to provide free flour to the poor people during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the meeting, Mufti Naeemi also extended Eid greetings, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.