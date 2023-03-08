Mufti Naveed-ul-Aser passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A well-known political and social worker, Mufti Naveed-ul-Aser passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 66.

He was a staunch loyalist of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and was always at the forefront during the political struggle of his party.

He has served the party in various offices and remained loyal to his party till his death. His funeral prayers would be offered today (Wednesday) at 2:30 P.M. in Tehsil Gor Ghat Tree Park.

He has left behind two sons Mufti Faizan-ul-Aser and Mufti Sameer-ul-Hassan to mourn his death.

Fateha Khawani and Rusm-e-Qul for the eternal peace would be held in his residence at Muslim City, G.T. Road.