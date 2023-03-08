UrduPoint.com

Mufti Naveed-ul-Aser Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Mufti Naveed-ul-Aser passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A well-known political and social worker, Mufti Naveed-ul-Aser passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 66.

He was a staunch loyalist of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and was always at the forefront during the political struggle of his party.

He has served the party in various offices and remained loyal to his party till his death. His funeral prayers would be offered today (Wednesday) at 2:30 P.M. in Tehsil Gor Ghat Tree Park.

He has left behind two sons Mufti Faizan-ul-Aser and Mufti Sameer-ul-Hassan to mourn his death.

Fateha Khawani and Rusm-e-Qul for the eternal peace would be held in his residence at Muslim City, G.T. Road.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Ghat Muslim Mufti P

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

53 minutes ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

1 hour ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.