Mufti Qavi Hospitalized Over Corona Suspicions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:49 PM

Mufti Qavi hospitalized over corona suspicions

Renowned religious scholar and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Mufti Abdul Qavi hospitalized over corona doubts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Renowned religious scholar and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Mufti Abdul Qavi hospitalized over corona doubts.

According to sources, the religious scholar was suffering from cough and fever from last three days and was taken to hospital where from his samples were sent to laboratory for COVID-19 test.

Qavi was quarantined at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzaffargarh.

