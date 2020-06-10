Mufti Qavi hospitalized over corona suspicions

(@FahadShabbir)

Renowned religious scholar and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Mufti Abdul Qavi hospitalized over corona doubts

According to sources, the religious scholar was suffering from cough and fever from last three days and was taken to hospital where from his samples were sent to laboratory for COVID-19 test.

Qavi was quarantined at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzaffargarh.