Mufti Rowais Khan calls for selective prayers to contain spread of virus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) : May 09 (APP):Illustrious Islamic scholar of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and retired district Mufti Moulana Muhammad Rowais Khan Ayubi while felicitating the Muslim ummah on occasion of Shab-e-Qadr said that since complete lockdown has imposed and Covid continues to hold its tight grip in various parts of AJK, people must offer prayers of Shab-e-Qadr in their respective homes.

Talking to APP here, Mufti Rowais said that people have been largely following the guidelines to prevent the spread of deadly virus but since the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, people are suggested to not to gather in large numbers.

"On the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, people must offer night long prayers and prayers for repentance at their respective homes.

Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi said that people should refrain from unnecessary spending on Eid eve and instead celebrate Eid in a very austere manner.

At the same time, Mufti sahib said that people who have not paid Sadakatul Fitr and Zakah so far, must pay it immediately so that poor and destitute too buy necessary things before Eid.

Meanwhile, Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi has called upon civilized nations besides the world representative bodies including the United Nations and other global organizations, claiming to be the champions of the human rights to immediately move for exerting due diplomatic and moral pressure on the Corona-riddled India, to immediately release all the Kashmiri political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Farooq Dar, Asiya Andrabi, Massarat Alam, Abdul Hameed, Syed Shabeer Shah, Fareeda Behen Jee besides those affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami of IIOJK, religious clerics, High Court Bar association and other political prisoners, languishing in Indian and IIOJK jails – including India's notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, ahead of the Eid as a goodwill gesture.