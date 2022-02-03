Mufti Sardar injured in attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Prominent religious personality of Swabi district, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani was injured when a man attacked him with a knife in Manki Madrassa in Swabi on Thursday morning.

Local police said Mufti Sardar was in Manki Madrassa when a man identified as Musa, son of Liaqat, resident of Manki, Swabi stabbed him with a knife.

Students and people present at the Madrassa caught the attacker and shifted Mufti Sardar Ali to Shah Mansoor Hospital. The hospital administration said condition of Mufti Sardar was out of danger. The attacker was later handed over to Manki police.