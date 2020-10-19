UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mufti Shakir's Entry Banned In Swabi For One Month

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:29 PM

Mufti Shakir's entry banned in Swabi for one month

Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Shahid Mahmood banned entry of Mufti Munir Shakir in the district for one month for provoking sectarian activities through his speeches

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Shahid Mahmood banned entry of Mufti Munir Shakir in the district for one month for provoking sectarian activities through his speeches.

A notification to this effect said on Monday the ban has been imposed under section-144 to stop sectarian provoking speeches of Mufti Munir Shakir in Swabi district.

The notification said the order was issued to maintain law and order in the district.

Related Topics

Law And Order Swabi Mufti

Recent Stories

Arrest of Safdar reflect respect for law: Ch Fawad ..

1 minute ago

RECAST - Chinese Soldier Captured by Indian Army i ..

2 minutes ago

Gold imports decline 73% in Q1

25 minutes ago

15 mobile utility stores made operational in Multa ..

28 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz asked to question Safdar's arrest to ..

28 minutes ago

Novartis establishes manufacturing facility in Pak ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.