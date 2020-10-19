Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Shahid Mahmood banned entry of Mufti Munir Shakir in the district for one month for provoking sectarian activities through his speeches

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Shahid Mahmood banned entry of Mufti Munir Shakir in the district for one month for provoking sectarian activities through his speeches.

A notification to this effect said on Monday the ban has been imposed under section-144 to stop sectarian provoking speeches of Mufti Munir Shakir in Swabi district.

The notification said the order was issued to maintain law and order in the district.