ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday paid a special visit to a relief camp for the flood victims set up by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) outside the National Press Club.

Besides appreciating the unwavering spirit of PSH's children; he paid tribute to the social services of founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zummarad Khan (Hilal-e-Imtiaz).

The minister said he was proud of the PSH's children and its CEO for organizing the relief camp for the flood victims in a bid to help in this trying time.

Expressing his inspiration with Zummarad Khan, he said service to humanity, in fact, was a service to God and this flood disaster was the test of the nation.

He said tribal areas were the most affected region by the flash floods and he felt the pain of people as he belonged to the same area.

Abdul Shakoor appealed to the entire nation to donate generously to the relief camp wherever they were located in their respective areas.

He said Pakistani nation had coped with all kinds of situations accordingly and history was witness that whenever a bad time came to this nation, the whole nation stood together. Even in this difficult situation, the entire nation was standing by the flood-ravaged people, he added.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Anwar Raza and others were also present on this occasion.