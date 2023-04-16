ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor who had died here in a road accident.

"Demise of Mufti Shakoor Sahib is not a loss of one party, but for the whole nation," the minister said while talking to media persons outside the Poly Clinic Hospital.

Flanked by Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood and Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Marriyum said she did not have words to speak about such a big loss for the entire nation.

The minister lauded the services of Mufti Shakoor for religion, nation, Constitution and democracy.

She said Mufti Shakoor always disseminated knowledge of religion.

"When I arrived here in the hospital I saw a large number of people from his party were present here and praying for him," she said while urging the nation to pray for his "Maghfrat".

She also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Islamabad said apparently, Abdul Shakoor got died after he sustained a head injury in a road accident.

He said Minister Mufti Shakoor was travelling from Mariott towards the Secretariat Chowk when a vehicle collided with his car.

The IGP said the persons, who were in the vehicle which hit the minister's car, had been arrested, while the investigation was underway.