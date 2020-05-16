UrduPoint.com
Mufti Syed Noor Shah Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

Mufti Syed Noor Shah, a spiritual figure of Nawagai area of Bajaur, was laid to rest while the funeral prayer wwa offered in his village Nawagi Khairabad on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Mufti Syed Noor Shah, a spiritual figure of Nawagai area of Bajaur, was laid to rest while the funeral prayer wwa offered in his village Nawagi Khairabad on Saturday.

Thousands of people from Mohmand and Bajaur districts, including Sheikh Jhanzada, a member of the party, attended the funeral prayers.

Mufti Syed Noor Shah was a well-known religious scholar of Bajaur. People in Mohmand and Bajaur were very devoted to him. He was a very pious, sociable and a national leader.

