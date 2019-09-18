- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Mufti Taqi Usmani demands of PM to take notice of cancellation of wearing abaya order in K-P
Mufti Taqi Usmani Demands Of PM To Take Notice Of Cancellation Of Wearing Abaya Order In K-P
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:28 PM
Mufti Taqi Usmani has demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of cancellation of order declaring abaya mandatory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa K-P
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Mufti Taqi Usmani has demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of cancellation of order declaring abaya mandatory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa K-P.Mufti Taqi Usmani took to twitter and said that, "To take a stand for wearing abaya of Haripur and Peshawar school going girls was according to the teachings of the Holy Quran but it is sad that K-P government has suspended this notification forthwith".
He further said that first Lady also wears abaya and his husband Prime Minister Imran Khan who is the advocate of state of Madina; will he not take notice of it?Earlier, two days before District Education Officer Peshawar has issued a circular at which wearing abaya for school going girls in district Haripur had been declared mandatory but Chief Minister K-P has directed secretary education to cancel the notification.