Mufti Taqi Usmani Demands Of PM To Take Notice Of Cancellation Of Wearing Abaya Order In K-P

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:28 PM

Mufti Taqi Usmani demands of PM to take notice of cancellation of wearing abaya order in K-P

Mufti Taqi Usmani has demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of cancellation of order declaring abaya mandatory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa K-P

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Mufti Taqi Usmani has demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of cancellation of order declaring abaya mandatory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa K-P.Mufti Taqi Usmani took to twitter and said that, "To take a stand for wearing abaya of Haripur and Peshawar school going girls was according to the teachings of the Holy Quran but it is sad that K-P government has suspended this notification forthwith".

He further said that first Lady also wears abaya and his husband Prime Minister Imran Khan who is the advocate of state of Madina; will he not take notice of it?Earlier, two days before District Education Officer Peshawar has issued a circular at which wearing abaya for school going girls in district Haripur had been declared mandatory but Chief Minister K-P has directed secretary education to cancel the notification.

