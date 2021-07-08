UrduPoint.com
Mufti Taqi Usmani Escapes Suspected Assassination Bid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:46 PM

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination bid

The security officials have arrested a suspicious man who tried to approach renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) The security officers deputed at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi on Thursday arrested a suspicious man, who tried to approach renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Shah Jahan Khan told media that Mufti Taqi Usmani was not attacked but, a knife was confiscated from the possession of the man named Asim Laiq, who came to meet the renowned religious scholar.

The suspect requested a one-on-one meeting with Mufti Taqi to ask for special prayers as his wife left the house.

Later, a knife was confiscated from the possession of the suspect during the search by the guards, said the SSP.

The accused is currently in the custody of the police for further interrogation.

In 2019, Mufti Taqi Usmani had survived an assassination bid while his security guard and driver lost their lives in the attack.

At least six unknown assailants on three motorbikes opened fire at the vehicle on the Nipa flyover when the religious scholar was on his way to nearby Baitul-Mukarram Mosque to lead the Friday prayers.

