Mugger Killed, Accomplices Flee

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A mugger was killed and two of his accomplices managed to flee during an encounter with Nawan Shehr police in Chak Wali Dad.

Police sources said that three unknown dacoits riding a motorcycle were stopped by police at a picket.

In an attempt to flee, they opened straight fire on police, they said and added that one of them was killed by the firing of his accomplices while the other two managed to escape.

The killed mugger was identified as Mujahid Abbas aka Mujji and was involved in 19 cases of Multan and Khanewal, they concluded.

