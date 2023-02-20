UrduPoint.com

Mugger Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 06:52 PM

A mugger was shot dead in a police encounter when he, along with his accomplice, tried to flee the scene after snatching cash from a citizen coming out of a private bank

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):A mugger was shot dead in a police encounter when he, along with his accomplice, tried to flee the scene after snatching cash from a citizen coming out of a private bank.

The incident happened within the limits of Hussainabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the cops chased after the muggers upon getting information that a group of two gangsters robbed a citizen, Abdul Bari Qureshi, of money.

The muggers engaged the cops near the shrine of Qambar Ali Shah in Hussainabad, the spokesman said, adding that one robber, identified as Muhammad Akmal, sustained a fatal gunshot and died while his accomplice escaped.

He said the dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The robbers had snatched over Rs 2 million from Qureshi, when he came out of the bank with the freshly withdrawn cash.

The police recovered the cash, a pistol, and a CG-125 motorbike used by the muggers.

The slain mugger, Akmal, belonged to Ranjanpur, Punjab.

In another encounter carried out by Tandojam Police, an alleged motorbike lifter named Samee Kachuwa was injured with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The police spokesman claimed that during the snap-checking, two suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape on a motorbike.

In the exchange of fire, one suspect was injured and arrested but his companion escaped, he added.

The spokesman said the injured suspect was a member of a motorbikes lifter gang that had remained active in the incidents of motorbikes theft and snatching in Hyderabad.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The Tandojam Police booked both suspects under sections 324, 353, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 23-A of the Sindh Arms Act.

