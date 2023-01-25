Mugging at flour sale point deprives cash worth Rs 35,0000

Two armed criminals on Wednesday looted cash from flour's sale point set up by the food department in the city and managed to escape in the process

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Two armed criminals on Wednesday looted cash from flour's sale point set up by the food department in the city and managed to escape in the process.

According to police, the food department was operating a sale point at grain godown in front of a land record centre to provide flour bags to the citizens at a subsidized price.

In the meantime, two unknown armed accused who were riding the motorcycle reached the point and snatched Rs 350,000 cash from an official Muhammad Shahid, who was deputed there.

They escaped with the sale proceeds as DSP Burewala circle Waseem Siyal took notice of the incident and ordered to initiate investigation against the culprits.