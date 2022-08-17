Mughal, British period artefacts exhibited at Punjab Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :An exhibition of Farooq Riaz's ancient works related to Mughal and British rule was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday.

The exhibition, which will continue till August 19, was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdullah Mahmood and Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest, Abdullah Mahmood said that every society had its own traditions, civilization and culture.

"Culture of any region, nation or country is not only its historical interpreter rather; no society can remain connected to its history without preserving its culture", he added.

Mahmood congratulated Farooq Riaz for his work preserving the heritage of old civilization.

While speaking on the occasion, Farooq Riaz said that he had spent 28 years collecting ancient artefacts.

He said that people were unaware of old things and did not know their value.

"The purpose of the exhibition is to raise awareness among people about our heritage," Riaz added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council had always nurtured talent and dozens of artists had made the name of Pakistan internationally known by using the platform of the arts council.