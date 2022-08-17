UrduPoint.com

Mughal, British Period Artefacts Exhibited At Punjab Arts Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Mughal, British period artefacts exhibited at Punjab Arts Council

An exhibition of Farooq Riaz's ancient works related to Mughal and British rule was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :An exhibition of Farooq Riaz's ancient works related to Mughal and British rule was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday.

The exhibition, which will continue till August 19, was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdullah Mahmood and Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest, Abdullah Mahmood said that every society had its own traditions, civilization and culture.

"Culture of any region, nation or country is not only its historical interpreter rather; no society can remain connected to its history without preserving its culture", he added.

Mahmood congratulated Farooq Riaz for his work preserving the heritage of old civilization.

While speaking on the occasion, Farooq Riaz said that he had spent 28 years collecting ancient artefacts.

He said that people were unaware of old things and did not know their value.

"The purpose of the exhibition is to raise awareness among people about our heritage," Riaz added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council had always nurtured talent and dozens of artists had made the name of Pakistan internationally known by using the platform of the arts council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Rawalpindi August

Recent Stories

Five million in southwest China face power cuts in ..

Five million in southwest China face power cuts in heatwave

43 seconds ago
 Quintana disqualified from Tour de France over tra ..

Quintana disqualified from Tour de France over tramadol use

45 seconds ago
 NH&MP arranges free eye camp

NH&MP arranges free eye camp

46 seconds ago
 Senate body seeks audit report on auction of aband ..

Senate body seeks audit report on auction of abandoned properties

49 seconds ago
 Vucic Rules Out Serbian Military Operation in Koso ..

Vucic Rules Out Serbian Military Operation in Kosovo

5 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Serbia Does Not Need Foreign Bases, Wil ..

Vucic Says Serbia Does Not Need Foreign Bases, Will Remain Neutral

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.