UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mughees Directs All Departments To Clean City Before End Of Drive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:41 PM

Mughees directs all departments to clean city before end of drive

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday directed all concerned departments to completely clean the city before completion of 10 days long drive which would be concluded on Feb 3

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday directed all concerned departments to completely clean the city before completion of 10 days long drive which would be concluded on Feb 3.

He said that after concluding the drive in the city areas, the people must feel a difference between the previous condition and after the cleaning campaign.

In the meeting, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Akasha Kiran, Ameen ul Hasan, TMO Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora and Lower Tanawal, Deputy Manager WASCA, Assistant Director Local Government, officials from Cantonment board Abbottabad and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) were also present.

The ten days long cleaning drive in the Hazara division was kicked off on 25th January which would continue till 3rd February 2021.

In district, Abbottabad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASCA) Noor Qasim Khan and Solid Waste Management engineer Javed Abbasi kicked off the 10 days cleaning drive.

During the campaign, the staff worked to achieve its targets to make Abbottabad a clean city and to provide a congenial environment to the citizens and tourists who are coming from all across the country.

During the 10 days long drive the sanitation workers collected garbage from streets, open plots, ravines, nullahs, graveyards and steeps and disposed of the garbage at dumping sites.

WASCA would also launch an awareness campaign for the masses to avoid throwing garbage in the open, roadsides, streets and other than the garbage dumping sites in their areas.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Company Havelian January February All From Government

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

31 minutes ago

Hamza approaches Lahore High Court for bail in ass ..

1 minute ago

Arts Council of Pakistan holds three-day Iranian ..

1 minute ago

Partnership is being devised between KMC, traders ..

1 minute ago

All necessary measures to be ensured for coordinat ..

1 minute ago

Westridge police arrests car lifter

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.