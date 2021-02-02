Mughees directs all departments to clean city before end of drive

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday directed all concerned departments to completely clean the city before completion of 10 days long drive which would be concluded on Feb 3

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday directed all concerned departments to completely clean the city before completion of 10 days long drive which would be concluded on Feb 3.

He said that after concluding the drive in the city areas, the people must feel a difference between the previous condition and after the cleaning campaign.

In the meeting, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Akasha Kiran, Ameen ul Hasan, TMO Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora and Lower Tanawal, Deputy Manager WASCA, Assistant Director Local Government, officials from Cantonment board Abbottabad and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) were also present.

The ten days long cleaning drive in the Hazara division was kicked off on 25th January which would continue till 3rd February 2021.

In district, Abbottabad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASCA) Noor Qasim Khan and Solid Waste Management engineer Javed Abbasi kicked off the 10 days cleaning drive.

During the campaign, the staff worked to achieve its targets to make Abbottabad a clean city and to provide a congenial environment to the citizens and tourists who are coming from all across the country.

During the 10 days long drive the sanitation workers collected garbage from streets, open plots, ravines, nullahs, graveyards and steeps and disposed of the garbage at dumping sites.

WASCA would also launch an awareness campaign for the masses to avoid throwing garbage in the open, roadsides, streets and other than the garbage dumping sites in their areas.