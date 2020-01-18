UrduPoint.com
Mughulpura Dryport To Open Next Week: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced that Mughulpura Dryport would be opened the next week for freight operations for Karachi.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced that Mughulpura Dryport would be opened the next week for freight operations for Karachi.

Addressing a press conference at the Railway headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the dryport had been closed for the last six years. He said that coal loading and unloading from Faisalabad would also be possible from Feb 1.

The minister said that the year 2020 was the year of freight, adding that the current regime had increased the number of freight trains from seven to 15 and the target of 20 freight trains would be achieved during this year.

He also announced operating a shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be invited to address railway workers next month.

The minister said that Main Line-1 (ML-1) would prove to be a game-changer and its tender would be opened in March. He said the ML-1 project was major part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and about 100,000 jobs would be created under the project. He said that Rs 10 billion would be earned more than the previous year.

