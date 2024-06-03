Open Menu

Muhafiz Police Squad Apprehend Two Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Muhafiz police squad apprehend two suspects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Muhafiz police squad apprehended two accused during official hours of routine patrolling in the city on Tuesday.

The team members constituted of Muhafiz squad no.0 5 led by Incharge Muhafiz squad, Sub Inspector Mubashir Gilani stopped a passerby near BCG Chowk.

During checking, the team members recovered 30 bore pistols with bullets from the accused.

He was identified as Talha Tahir Khan, son of Tahir Khan, resident of Gulghast, and handed over to Mumtaz Abad police station for further investigation.

In another incident, a team constituted of Muhafiz Squad no. 33 arrested a dubious bike rider named Usman, son of Kamaluddin, in the limits of up Budhla area.

He was handed over to Budhla Sunnat Police Station with his application for a motorbike to carry out further investigation.

