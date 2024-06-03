Muhafiz Police Squad Apprehend Two Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Muhafiz police squad apprehended two accused during official hours of routine patrolling in the city on Tuesday.
The team members constituted of Muhafiz squad no.0 5 led by Incharge Muhafiz squad, Sub Inspector Mubashir Gilani stopped a passerby near BCG Chowk.
During checking, the team members recovered 30 bore pistols with bullets from the accused.
He was identified as Talha Tahir Khan, son of Tahir Khan, resident of Gulghast, and handed over to Mumtaz Abad police station for further investigation.
In another incident, a team constituted of Muhafiz Squad no. 33 arrested a dubious bike rider named Usman, son of Kamaluddin, in the limits of up Budhla area.
He was handed over to Budhla Sunnat Police Station with his application for a motorbike to carry out further investigation.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project5 minutes ago
-
Ovais Yousuf appointed CEO of P&G Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week5 minutes ago
-
Man held with drugs at Faisalabad airport5 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case6 minutes ago
-
PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to Jun 1515 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares amid fuel price drop25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 301,500 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Rain to subside heatwave conditions during this week: PMD25 minutes ago
-
Exhibition titled "“A tribute to the people of Pakistan" on June 0534 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Alliance Française celebrate Paris Olympics with photo exhibition35 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares mmid fuel price drop35 minutes ago