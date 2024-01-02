Open Menu

Muhafiz Squad Arrest Three Criminals During Routine Patrolling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Muhafiz squad arrest three criminals during routine patrolling

A Muhafiz police squad arrested three criminals from Mumtazabad area during routine patrolling duty in the city on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A Muhafiz police squad arrested three criminals from Mumtazabad area during routine patrolling duty in the city on Tuesday.

Led by Mubashir Hassan, the squad was on patrolling duty in Mumtazabad police area when they spotted three dubious persons riding a motorcycle. The suspects sped away their motorcycle when they were signalled to stop.

The Muhafiz squad chased the suspects and was able to stop them after covering some distance. Upon checking, three pistols and 21 bullets were recovered from the suspects and the record showed all of them were involved in criminal activities, a police spokesman said.

The suspects, their motorcycle, weapons and bullets were handed over to Mumtazabad police for investigations and further legal action.

