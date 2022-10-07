UrduPoint.com

Muhafiz Squads 'performance Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Muhafiz squads 'performance reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of Muhafiz Squad for the month of September .

In charge Muhafiz Squad, Assistant Sub-inspector, Asad Hayat briefed the DPO on the occasion.

They informed that 1212 suspected and without number plates motorcycles were impounded, 4380 persons were verified through biometric verification, 15 cases were filed against drug pushers while 234 people were rescued by 15 police Muhafiz squad.

The DPO expressed satisfaction and said that all police departments were striving hard to provide best service deliveries to masses.

Related Topics

Police Tariq Aziz September All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

11 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

11 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.