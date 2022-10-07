Muhafiz squads 'performance reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of Muhafiz Squad for the month of September .

In charge Muhafiz Squad, Assistant Sub-inspector, Asad Hayat briefed the DPO on the occasion.

They informed that 1212 suspected and without number plates motorcycles were impounded, 4380 persons were verified through biometric verification, 15 cases were filed against drug pushers while 234 people were rescued by 15 police Muhafiz squad.

The DPO expressed satisfaction and said that all police departments were striving hard to provide best service deliveries to masses.