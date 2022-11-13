UrduPoint.com

Muhafiz Squad's Performance Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Muhafiz squad's performance reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Muhafiz squad impounded 1299 motorcycles without number plates, verified 4390 people through biometric and registered 45 cases against drug pushers in the district during the month of October.

This was disclosed at a meeting held in DPO office here on Sunday with District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz in the chair.

The meeting was also informed that Muhafiz squad provided rescue service to 334 people,and arrested three gangs of robbers and bootleggers during the same period.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the performance of Muhafiz squad.

Related Topics

Police Same Tariq Aziz October Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.