SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Muhafiz squad impounded 1299 motorcycles without number plates, verified 4390 people through biometric and registered 45 cases against drug pushers in the district during the month of October.

This was disclosed at a meeting held in DPO office here on Sunday with District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz in the chair.

The meeting was also informed that Muhafiz squad provided rescue service to 334 people,and arrested three gangs of robbers and bootleggers during the same period.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the performance of Muhafiz squad.