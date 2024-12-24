Muhajir Culture Day festivities held fostering national unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Muhajir Culture Day was celebrated with great passion on Tuesday to foster national unity with the main event taking place at the Governor House in Karachi.

MQM-Pakistan set up reception camps at various locations across the city to mark the occasion, reported a private news channel.

Yesterday, on the invitation of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Consul Generals from 11 countries visited the Governor House to observe the preparations for Muhajir Culture Day.

The diplomats praised the arrangements and showed keen interest in the cultural festivities.

During his visit to different camps set up across Karachi, Governor Tessori expressed his delight on the preparation and said that the Muhajir community will celebrate their cultural day with great fervor and enthusiasm. He further said that Muhajir culture had a significant role in fostering national unity and peace.

While addressing a gathering at a camp near Ayesha Manzil, the governor stressed the importance of cultural harmony and solidarity.

"Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns are our brothers, and I consider myself the younger brother of all these communities," he said.