'Muhajir Culture Day' on Dec 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday announced the celebration of Muhajir Culture Day at the Governor House on Tuesday (December 24).

Addressing a press conference at Governor House, he revealed that the event will feature the largest cultural stage in history, showcasing a documentary, spectacular fireworks, and performances by the country’s top singers.

The Governor mentioned ongoing discussions with renowned artists such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Ali Zafar for their participation. He also shared that the gates of Governor House will remain open for the public during the event.

“Culture is the essence of our identity,” he stated, adding that the Governor House has celebrated various cultural and religious events, including Diwali and Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, to promote harmony and inclusivity.

The Governor emphasized that everyone visiting Governor House is treated with equality, respect and kindness.

Discussing his upcoming initiatives, Governor Tessori announced the launch of a website www.hellokarachi.com, a platform to voice concerns about the city’s issues and work towards their resolution.

He reiterated his commitment to addressing societal and economic challenges, stating, “I stand with everyone for the resolution of problems.”

In response to questions, he assured strict action against accidents caused by dumpers in Karachi.

He also shared his plans to visit Parachinar soon, accompanied by religious scholars, to mediate and resolve the ongoing issues. "There is a dire shortage of food and medicine in Parachinar; I will carry essential supplies during the visit," he added.