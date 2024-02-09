Muhammad Abdul Salam Wins PK-58 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Abdul Salam has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-58 Mardan-V by securing 38,126 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ameer Haider Azam Khan of Awami National Party who bagged 26,497 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 38.28 per cent.
