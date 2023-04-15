Muhammad Adnan Khalid elected as AJK Council member

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) : April 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK Chapter's nominee Muhammad Adnan Khalid has been elected as a member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.

Election to the only seat, which had fallen vacant due to the death of the member Sardar Sayab Khalid, was held in the State metropolis on Saturday, according to the result announced by the Returning officer in an official notification issued.

Amongst the electoral college comprising members of the AJK Legislative Assembly, 50 of the AJK LA members cast their votes to elect a new member of the AJK Council against the only vacant seat.