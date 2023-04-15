UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Adnan Khalid Elected As Member AJK Council

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ) AJK Chapter's nominee Muhammad Adnan Khalid has been elected as member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.

The election to the only seat, which had fallen vacant due to the death of the member Sardar Sayab Khalid, was held in the State metropolis on Saturday, according to the result announced by Returning Officer in an official notification issued here.

Amongst the electoral college comprising members of AJK Legislative Assembly, 50 of the AJK LA members cast their votes to elect new member of the AJK Council against the only vacant seat.

