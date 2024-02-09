Muhammad Ahmad Chattha wins PP-36 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Muhammad Ahmad Chattha has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-36 Wazirabad-II by securing 87,549 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N Adnan Afzal Chattha who bagged 49,228 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 51.25 percent.