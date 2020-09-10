UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Ahmad Elected PTEA Chairman Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has elected unopposed Muhammad Ahmad as chairman of the Association for the year 2020-21; whereas Iftikhar Ahmad Malik and Saqib Majeed have been elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman unopposed, respectively.

Earlier, 12 members were elected unopposed for the Executive Committee seats for next two-year term.

Member PTEA Election Commission Muhammad Naeem, declaring unofficial results, said here on Thursday that only three nomination papers, one against each office were received.

After scrutiny, these papers were found correct and hence, all these three office-bearers were declared elected unopposed.

However, the official announcement of results will be made on Sept 26, 2020 during the Annual General Meeting of the Association.

