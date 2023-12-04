Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah held a maiden meeting with the officers of the Information Department and directed the officers to perform their duties

diligently and honestly.

The meeting was held at the Archives Complex Clifton here on Monday.

He said that the timely and fastest delivery of information was the Primary responsibility of the officers of the Information Department.

He said that speed and timely delivery of news was very important for the dissemination of information to electronic and social media. Therefore, all such news appearing on electronic and social media that require correction or rebuttal should

be immediately clarified/refuted.

Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that he wants to see committed, dynamic and active officers in terms of performance, the officer who meets this standard will be able to do the job.

He said that as a minister he will not tolerate any negligence and lethargic approach.

He directed the officers to highlight the efficiency of the government departments in a better way.

He said that he will monitor the performance of the Information Department himself.

He said that the problems of journalists, journalistic organizations, their workers and press clubs should be solved on a priority basis and the Information Department has to play an active role in this regard.

He asked the officers to inform them about their problems so that together we can highlight the efficiency of the department and the government

Sindh Secretary Information Sindh Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Director Admin and Accounts Muhammad Yousuf Kabuoro, Director Electronic Media Moiz Pirzada, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Shabih Siddiqui, Director Reference and Research Imtiaz Joyo, Director Films Riaz Memon, Director Press Hizbullah Memon, Director Akhtar Ali Surhio, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqui, Director P&D Fida Baladi and other senior officers attended the meeting.