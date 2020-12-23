UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Ahmad Shah Received A Warm Welcome On His Arrival At The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi After His Election Victory

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:38 AM

Muhammad Ahmad Shah received a warm welcome on his arrival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi after his election victory

I announce to give one month extra salary to the employees as honorarium, Mohammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) The newly elected President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has announced to give one month extra salary to the employees of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. When he arrived at the Arts Council for the first time on Tuesday after the elections, he was warmly welcomed by the staff and officers. Irfan Khan and others were also present.

Arts Council Executive Director Nadeem Zafar along with his staff welcomed President Muhammad Ahmad Shah and laid wreaths. On this occasion, Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that the employees of Arts Council have always worked hard. Along with the Election Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner also praised the professional services and abilities of the staff of Arts Council Karachi for the work they have done during the elections.

He said that the employees will have to work very hard and diligently in the future as well. He said that the expectations set by the members will be met by all of us together. Our governing body includes experts in their field and some of the biggest and most reputable names in the country. Their experiences will be of great benefit to the Arts Council.

On this occasion, the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announced to give one month extra salary to the employees as honorarium.

