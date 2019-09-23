UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Ahmed Elected As President Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For 2019-20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:14 PM

Muhammad Ahmed elected as President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2019-20

The candidate of Founders Group Muhammad Ahmed emerged victorious in the elections for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2019-20

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) The candidate of Founders Group Muhammad Ahmed emerged victorious in the elections for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2019-20.As per election results, besides president, Tahir Abbasi won the poll for Senior Vice President while Saif-ur-Rehman Khan became Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take over the charge of their portfolios on 1st October 2019.Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed said that he would strive hard for the progress and prosperity of local business community by focusing on resolving their issues.

He said that the liaison with business related government departments and other relevant organizations would be further strengthened to address the problems of trade and industry. He said that he would take traders and industrialists on board on important issues to raise consensus voice of business community at relevant forums for the attention of policymakers.

He said that workable proposals would be given to the government for creating conducive environment for business activities.On this occasion the outgoing President of ICCI, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, congratulated the newly elected office bearers and assured them of their full support and cooperation in their endeavors aimed at resolving the key issues of business community.

